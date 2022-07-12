Bossip Video

Miracle Watts and Ty Lepley brought the yeehaw agenda to their baby shower this weekend.

Sunday Miracle took to Instagram to share images from their country-themed baby shower, held in her hometown, Houston, TX. She thanked her guests in the caption of the IG slideshow revealing, ” We celebrated our baby amongst a few close friends and family. Thank you every one for showing up for us.”

In the first two photos Ty and Miracle stood side-by-side, dressed in their hoe-down finest — Ty in a white Prada shirt with black trim along the lapels and down the center, with a black cowboy hat and boots and Miracle in an alligator leather vest and matching pants with a straw cowgirl hat. Both wore belts with big silver buckles.

The slideshow revealed the party decor, which included giant sized letters spelling “Oh Baby” surrounded by tons of balloons in various colors — including cowprint! Many of the guests also wore cowboy boots and hats. In one shot Miracle can be seen dishing barbecue onto her plate from the party’s catering set up. In another image, a diaper sculpture included a cowboy hat and sheriff’s star, a toy horse and the words, “Saddle Up and Ride” and “Oh-baby. The farm theme was carried throughout other elements of decor including a little plastic pig perched atop block letters spelling out “BABY,” bandanas tied around glassware at the bar, and a little sign reading “Watering Hole”.

Super cute right?

This is the first baby for Watts, who fell in love with Lepley on the set of “P-Valley.” Tyler has two children from his previous relationship with April King. Watts and King recently made headlines over social media comments regarding Lepley’s children when April suggested Miracle doesn’t know the kids well enough to speak about them publicly.

We’re hoping things smooth all the way out before this new baby is born.