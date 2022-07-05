Baby Mama Drama: Tyler Lepley’s Ex April King Slams Miracle Watts For Claiming Her Children

Looks like the ladies in Tyler Lepley’s life aren’t on the best of terms!

There’s been some baby mama drama stirring on social media between Tyler Lepley’s ex-fiancee April King and the actor’s girlfriend Miracle Watts.

Over the weekend, Watts, 29, took to social media to air out her frustrations about the downsides of being a full-time entrepreneur. The P-Valley actress admitted that although she has a large following, her sales weren’t booming as much as she would like.

“I know y’all probably look at it like she got this many followers, I’m sure her sales just be out the f***ing roof,” the model told fans on Instagram. “They don’t! Lord, I wish they did, but your girl stay motivated, stay consistent.”

While frustrating, the influencer explained that she couldn’t “give up” on her burgeoning business endeavors because she had children to provide for.

“I’m finna be a mama or whatever. I gotta buy some milk, I got kids to feed,” said Watts, who is expecting her first child with Lepley and who seemed to be including the actor’s two children, Leo and Jade, from his previous relationship with King.

When one user asked the bustling entrepreneur to clarify if she had “more than 1” child, Watts responded:

“Yes, I have 3 kids [heart emoticon].”

Eventually, King caught wind of the clip, and she didn’t appear to be too happy with the Miracle Lifestyle CEO claiming her daughter and son.

“…You do? You have met Leo twice and Jade once. They are not your children,” April wrote in the comment section.

Then, Watts fired back with a carefully crafted clap back, telling the talent agent that she would never try to fill her “shoes as a mother.”

“I have my own shoes to fill. #2 as [a] woman and mother you should feel good about someone who wants to embrace your children and include them as a family,” the Miracle Kloset founder continued. “Would you prefer the opposite? #3 I don’t do internet games, you have my number MS.KING!”

The mother to be added:

“& I’m happy you can FINALLY write me from your real page.”

Yikes!

Miracle Watts says April King and Tyler Lepley Were Never Engaged

After their social media spat, Watts used the opportunity to address another issue she had with Lepley’s old flame. The star claimed that her boyfriend was never engaged to King in the first place.

“THAT IS NOT THAT MAN “EX FIANCEÉ,” Miracle commented underneath Hollywood Unlocked’s repost of a recent TikTok video where she appeared to throw more shade at King.

“They were never engaged, nor did he cheat on her with me while they were together chileee. Idk who made that up, but it’s FALSE!”

Watts claimed that she and King even spoke about the rumor at one point, but according to the actress, that part “never made headlines.”

So much drama.