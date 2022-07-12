Bossip Video

Now that the Kardashian family has found their new home at Hulu, they’re cranking out seasons of their new reality show.

The famous family revealed this week that Season 2 of their series, The Kardashians, will hit the streaming service on September 22. That’s still a little over two months away, which gives the clan ample time to drop teaser after teaser and get fans excited for the new content–especially when it comes to Kim Kardashian and her new relationship.

Kim’s love story with Pete Davidson was talked about on the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu, but we didn’t actually get to see the pair interact on camera. But, based the first teaser for Season 2, it looks like we’re going to be seeing a lot of the couple, who might be just as cringey with their PDA as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

In the last clip of the trailer, the Skims founder asks the Saturday Night Live alum if he would like to shower with her.

“Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” she asks in front of a room full of people, including a shocked and confused Khloé Kardashian.

In response, Davidson throws his phone and other belongings from his hands to run and join his girlfriend, delighted at the invitation.

This exchange marks Pete’s first on-camera appearance on the reality TV show, taking the public nature of their relationship from zero to 100.

Back in April, before the premiere season’s launch, Kim told Variety that she did not film with her boyfriend, revealing, “I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does.”

Well, it looks like that’s all changed now.

In addition to Kim’s new relationship, viewers will also see the drama between the Kardashian family and Blac Chyna play out in the second season of the series.

“She’s using us for over $100 million and we’re leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people,” Khloé can be heard saying in the trailer. “What if they hate us?”

We already know how that situation ended, but it’ll be interesting seeing more behind-the-scenes details on the show.

Season 2 of The Kardashians is set to premiere on September 22, 2022, on Hulu.