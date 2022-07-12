Bossip Video

At this point, we can only surmise that Republicans will vote for literally anyone as long as they pledge allegiance to “conservative values”. These are truly politically polarizing times but one would hope that even the GOP would be looking to elect legit, credible, politicians to represent them and their interests. Nope, based on the current crop of conservatives in Congress and the recent candidates, they would rather opt for clowns and characters.

Herschel Walker Gives Incomprehensible Speech About Climate Change

Herschel Walker took a lot of big hits to the body and head during his time as a college and NFL athlete. We have no knowledge of his mental health or the condition of his brain but perhaps someone who loves him should get him to get checked out just in case. Yesterday, Walker held a…campaign rally (?) down in Hall County, Georgia where he focused his comments on bashing The Green New Deal. Let ol’ Herschel tell it, according to Fox5Atlanta, any attempt to address concerns about the environment will benefit those who don’t deserve clean air, like China.

“We, in America, have some of the cleanest air and cleanest water of anybody in the world,” he told a group of supporters. “So, what we are going to do is put, from the Green New Deal, millions, billions of dollars cleaning our good air up. So, all of the sudden China and India, they put nothing to clean that situation up.”

He went on:

“Since we don’t control the air, our good air decides to float over to China’s bad air,” Walker continued. “So, when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So, it moves over to our good air space. Then, now, we got to clean that back up.”

Show of hands for anyone who understands what the hell that is supposed to mean? If you think we’re being harsh, press play on the video below and hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.

Please go vote in November so that this man can stay home near the family that he refuses to claim publicly and seek the help that he may need…