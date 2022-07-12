Bossip Video

Avión and Reserve Bar unveil a unique listening experience in NYC alongside NBA player and cultural trailblazer Iman Shumpert.

With National Tequila Day right around the corner, Avión is offering tequila enthusiasts a unique experience this year. Avión is offering a unique listening experience c/o ReserveBar that pairs a sonic journey of actual sounds of the tequila-making process recorded in Mexico with the crystal clear Avión Cristalino tequila.

The Listening Experience comes at a time when vinyl is more popular than ever and is continually making a comeback, each month selling more than the last.

Avión unveiled its new listening experience in Brooklyn alongside Iman Shumpert, NYC audio legend Danny Keith Taylor, and Avión’s Carlos Andrés Ramirez. The event let attendees experience the impeccable Avión reserve tequilas paired with the experience of elevated sound. Iman held down the hosting duties, helping attendees navigate the experience while also showcasing his playlist skills.

You can enjoy the Avión reserve Cristalino Listening Experience in your very own home, thanks to ReserveBar. The limited-edition offering includes an ALT-500 modern turntable, exclusive vinyl with the curated sonic tequila journey, a bottle of Avión Reserve Cristalino, rock glasses, and custom ice molds. For $295, you can’t beat this package to celebrate National Tequila Day or for gifting your favorite tequila lover who also loves music. It quite possibly might be the best gift ever for any music lover.

You can order the experience here.