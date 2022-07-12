Bossip Video

“God is not done!”

Members and supporters of Relentless Church of Greenville South Carolina are still calling on The Lord in prayer as their head pastor, John Gray was hospitalized Thursday. As previously reported Pastor Gray suffered a saddle pulmonary embolism and the announcement came by way of First Lady, Aventer Gray’s Instagram.

In a post showing her holding his hand while he lay in a hospital bed, Aventer Gray said that the church leader is in the critical care unit and the embolism is in a position that could potentially end his life if it shifts.

A life-threatening condition, a saddle pulmonary embolism is when a rare type of blockage occurs in an artery in the lungs according to the National Library of Medicine.

On Sunday, First lady Aventer Gray offered an update and addressed the church congregation in a video stating that her “faith is being tested.”

“One thing I know about my husband is that he belongs to him (God). My husband is fighting for his life right now,” said the First Lady.

She added in a new post on Monday that one of the clots in his leg had cleared.

“LIFE!!! THAT IS ALL! GOD IS NOT DONE @realjohngray!!!! NO PREMATURE DEATH! LEG CLOT GONE! (TAKE THAT DEVIL) REMAINING LUNG CLOTS DISSIPATE & BOW AT THE NAME OF JESUS! ALL WILL STAY IN PLACE BECAUSE THEY HAVE TO OBEY THE VOICE OF THE LORD! THEN, THEY WILL BE OBLITERATED! I AM READY FOR THE REST OF THIS MIRACLE!!!”

She also shared that the clergyman was transferred to a hospital in Atlanta for further care.

“WE HAD A SMALL GOD ORDAINED DIVINE DELAY, BUT GOD IS GOOD. TRUSTING GOD AGAIN AS WE TRANSFER TO A HOSPITAL IN ATLANTA FOR THE BEST CARE TO FIGURE OUT THE REST OF THIS SADDLE… THANK YOU FOR YOUR PRAYERS AND OUTPOURING OF LOVE! PLEASE CONTINUE!”

Support From Pastor’s Peers Rolls In From All Over The Country

Nationwide, Pastor John Gray is being flooded with support.

“Let’s unite and band together in prayer for our dear brother and pastor. God, we ask that you heal, restore and raise him up again,” said Pastor Carl McClurney of New Harvest Ministries according to Greenville News.

Pastor Robert Morris of Gateway Church in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas posted a call to prayer on his Facebook. “I believe God can heal him naturally, medically, and miraculously. Will you join me in prayer for John’s complete healing?” he said, Greenville News adds.

Singer Tyrese, a staunch supporter/friend of Pastor Gray, also solicited prayers for the Pastor’s recovery and recalled a story of the clergy speaking life over his daughter, Soraya.

“Soraya was only a few weeks old and was being held by her uncle….. @realjohngray,” wrote Tyrese. “My brother, my Pastor, my selfless man of God is in critical condition but I know that Jesus Christ can cover you and FULLY HEAL YOU from ANY CONDITION, and having that sincere intimate RELATIONSHIP with the Lord Jesus Christ relationship is [ critical……: ] John for every set BACK there a set UP…. The depth of our struggles will determine the height of your success….. […] “This man has brought so many with him ti the kingdom there is literally NO WAY GOD IS DONE WITH MY BROTHER…….” he added. “This is a photo of my daughter Soraya sleep she was fresh off of a feeding and was out of it… Pastor John Gray started praying over her and speaking prophetically over her LIFE and FUTURE and all of a sudden HER RIGHT HAND RAISED UP PRAISING GOD….. Notice the smile on John’s face….. We were all there and witnessed this moment….. To every surgeon, to every nurse to every anesthesiologist, this man of God will get though this….. This man of God will rise again and get back to doing what it is that he’s does…… And that’s carrying the tribe of lost souls into the kingdom…….”

In Instagram comments, actress Meagan Good shared her support by letting the Aventer know that she too is praying for the Pastor’s Recovery.

All prayer hands are needed on deck for the Gray family as they navigate this unfortunate crisis.