On this Sunday we are lifting up Pastor John Gray in prayer after his wife shared in a instagram post that he’s currently hospitalized in the critical care unit.

His wife, Aventer Gray, took to Instagram to let us know that John went to the hospital for a check up and was immediately admitted for a pulmonary embolism.

A saddle pulmonary embolism (SPE) is a rare type of acute pulmonary embolism (PE) that can lead to sudden hemodynamic collapse and death. A saddle PE is when a large blood clot gets stuck in the main pulmonary artery.

In most cases, a blockage can happen when a blood clot breaks loose and travels to your lungs from the large veins in your legs or other parts of your body. A PE can also be caused by a tumor, fat matter, or air that gets into the lungs, Healthline reports.

His wife is asking for prayers as Pastor John Gray is in a serious situation. Aventer said the location of the Pastor’s saddle PE is life-threatening if it shifts. She explains that he needs two types of surgery because of the pressure on his heart in the next 24 hours.

I need as many people who believe in the miracle healing power Of Jesus Christ to join me and my family and our church as we cry out on behalf of John W. Gray III.

Doctors have warned her that other people have died with his exact condition and sadly Pastor Gray must remain still and simple tasks like going to the bathroom are forbidden. However, Aventer maintains her faith in God that He will pull her husband back to health.

The couple have two kids together, a daughter named Theory Aspyn-Sky Gray and a son named John W. Gray IV. Pastor John Gray just recently celebrated his 49th birthday on June 26th.

We wish Pastor John Gray a speedy recovery!