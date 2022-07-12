Bossip Video

Al Harrington’s Wellness Company Re+Play Announces Partnership With the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).

Re+Play is a performance-based wellness and recovery line that is the brainchild of Harrington Wellness led by Viola CEO and former NBA player Al Harrington. Before Harrington became a CEO, he was on the court and when he had time, he championed the benefits of cannabis with then-commissioner David Stern. Harrington has always been a champion of the flower and not only sells the product, but uses it to bring change in areas he sees opportunities.

Today, Re+Play has announced a partnership with The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). The equity partnership will see Re+Play bring the latest top-tier recovery-promoting products and technology to athletes.

“Re+Play’s partnership with the NBPA will provide consumers with a wealth of trusted, technology-driven products, to help them recover like a pro,” said Al Harrington, CEO of Harrington Wellness and former NBPA member. “As we move into the next phase of the Re+Play brand with our strategic partners at Amazon, the NBPA, and Walmart, we are excited to once again reimagine how we help athletes of all levels recover from pain with CBD and other innovative technology.”

Al Harrington’s Re+Play Offers Recovery Creams

The first product coming from the partnership will be a line of proprietarily formulated recovery creams. The creams will be developed in partnership with biopharmaceutical company Avicanna, which focuses on cannabinoid-based products. The product is available for purchase at www.replayrecovery.com and will soon be offered by the world’s two largest retailers–Amazon and Walmart–soon.