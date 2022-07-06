Bossip Video

Viola Brands CEO Al Harrington uses his platform of sports and cannabis to urge president Joe Biden to bring Brittney Griner home.

At the start of 2022, WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for allegedly carrying vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in her luggage.

It’s now July and all we’ve gotten in the form of updates is news that her detention keeps getting extended ahead of her forthcoming trial. Brittney’s wife, Cherelle, has been speaking up and calling on President Biden to act as she says he’s the only one that can go get her. While everyone celebrated their freedom on the 4th of July, Brittney penned a letter to President Biden to help bring her home.

VIOLA Brands CEO Al Harrington Pens Letter On Behalf Of Brittney Garner To President Biden

Brittney has been receiving support from all around the world and now, VIOLA CEO Al Harrington is using his platform built on sports and cannabis to urge for her release. Harrington has been at the forefront of sports and cannabis and is one of few Black faces in the cannabis space. He is calling on President Biden to take action and bring her home.

“I refuse to stand by and allow a fellow professional athlete to be jailed for an industry that is making this country millions of dollars and a plant that heals. Brittney needs to be free’d immediately and back home with her wife and family.”

Outside of his letter to Biden and the White House, he also shared the link to a petition to bring her home, which you can sign here.

This comes amid President Biden confirming via a White House release that he called Cherelle Griner to assure her that he’s “working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible.”

“President Biden, joined by Vice President Harris, spoke today with Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner who is wrongfully detained in Russia under intolerable circumstances,” a White House readout said. “The President called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world. He also read her a draft of the letter the President is sending to Brittney today. “The President offered his support to Cherelle and Brittney’s family, and he committed to ensuring they are provided with all possible assistance while his administration pursues every avenue to bring Brittney home.”