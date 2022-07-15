Bossip Video

After reports from various sources claim Drake and his security were arrested in Sweden, official reps deny the rumor.

If you follow Drake on social media, you might have noticed that he and his guys took a trip across the pond as documented on his Instagram. When you have your own Virgil Abloh-designed 767 plane, you can just pull up anywhere at any time and enjoy yourself at a moment’s notice. Hours after Drake touched down in Sweden however rumors started swirling from random social media pages that Drake and his security were arrested for possession of marijuana in a club.

Drake And His Team Deny Arrest Rumors

As social media proceeded to get their jokes off during the night about Drake and his alleged arrest the fun was over early Friday a.m.

According to THR, Drake’s team denied that the “Man Dem” was arrested and Drake is comfortably relaxing in his hotel room.

The main reason a rumor could be so easily believed is due to A$AP Rocky’s situation from years prior. Many believe that rappers are targets in countries overseas where people annoy them or provoke violence and then play innocent to police.

Even though the Drake arrest rumor was debunked, here are a few jokes from last night that are too good to pass up.