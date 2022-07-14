Bossip Video

Drake Announces October World Weekend Featuring Young Money Reunion With Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj.

If there’s one thing the City of Toronto can count on, it’s Drake putting on for his city. The actor-turned-rapper-turned-biggest-in-the-business created OVO FEST nine years ago and every year, the event gets bigger and better. Of course, COVID-19 derailed the past few years, but it seems like Drake is ready to bring the festival back in an even bigger and better way.

Drake hasn’t hit the road in the U.S. since 2018’s Aubrey and the Three Migo’s Tour, and the last show to feature his name was his reconciliation show with Kanye West in Los Angeles. Since 2018, Drake has released two of his biggest albums, so it’s about time for ‘man dem’ to hit the road.

Drake Announces October World Weekend Featuring Young Money Reunion With Nicki Minaj And Lil Wayne

Yesterday, Drake announced he will be bringing OVO FEST back but instead of this summer, he will be having an OVO FEST tour reportedly scheduled for stadiums in 2023. For now, he’s hosting October World Weekend in his hometown of Toronto with a special Young Money reunion with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. It’s been ages since the big three have performed together and will surely be worth every dollar.

Tickets go on sale Friday, just two weeks before the event.