Earlier this year, Fulton County unsealed a RICO indictment against Young Thug and 27 other people connected to his YSL label that authorities claim is actually a gang. Since then, both Young Thug and Gunna have been denied bond in the case that is set to start in January. Atlanta DA Fani Willis has made it clear she is going to clean up the streets and hold anything she sees as gang activity accountable.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis reveals two more ‘high-profile’ RICO gang indictments will come within 60 days.

Yesterday, Fani Willis appeared on Atlanta’s WSBTV to talk about crime in the city and dropped a bombshell. Ms. Willis revealed two more ‘high-profile’ RICO cases will be unsealed in Fulton County in the next 60 days. It almost seems like a rollout for a RICO, where the YSL indictment was a test run these next two will be a full Hollywood production in terms of publicity. We won’t speculate who it could be against, but one thing is for sure: Fani is not playing and we will know the details soon enough.