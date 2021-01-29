Bossip Video

Here we go with the bulls#!t

All summer long the streets of Atlanta, Georgia were filled with angry citizens who were tired of watching Black men and women across America be killed by police needlessly. Then, on June 12, the police pandemic came knocking at their door. A viral video of Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe shooting Rayshard Brooks in the back and killing him circulated the internet. People in the A were on fire and so was the Wendy’s where Brooks was gunned down.

In the weeks that followed, massive protests broke out in almost every major metropolitan city in the country and even some of the suburbs were the unlikely location for protests and picket signs. People were and still are fed up and want change. Sadly, politics puts that desperately sought after change in jeopardy.

According to CNN, the newly elected Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, has requested that the state’s attorney general Chris Carr assign a different prosecutor to this case and another high-profile police brutality case related to A Spelman student and her boyfriend who were accosted by police during one of the aforementioned Black Lives Matter protests.

Willis states that she believes her predecessor, Paul Howard, violated Georgia Bar rules when he used the video of the Brooks shooting death in his campaign ad. Let her tell it, the office is compromised. She also took issue with Howard’s subpoena issuance to the grand jury that didn’t actually exist.

“I believe both matters create sufficient question of the appropriateness of this office continuing to handle the investigation and possible prosecution of these cases that the public interest is served by disqualifying this office and referring the matter to specially appointed prosecutor,” Willis wrote.

According to News One , the lawyer who is representing the Brooks family and family of Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young couldn’t believe Willis’ actions: