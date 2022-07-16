Bossip Video

Tickets for Drake’s October World Weekend are re-selling for thousands of dollars as the rapper prepares to honor the 10th anniversary of OVO Fest.

Loyal Drake fans hoping to make their way to October World Weekend were in for an unfortunate surprise when they found out tickets to Drake’s highly-anticipated festival were listed for thousands of dollars on Ticketmaster.

According to reports from The Toronto Star, some seats are on the resale market listed for up to $2,400 for the pre-game to OVO Fest’s 10th anniversary. Before they could even make it to the purchasing page, though, fans had to wait in a queue, with some waiting for hours.

Some tickets for the Young Money Reunion show are still on sale, with Lawn seat tickets originally priced around $900 and tickets for the floor section priced around $2,000–though a lot of them are listed for a much higher price now.

Of course, many fans would still argue that the steep ticket price is more that worth it for a once in a lifetime experience like this one.