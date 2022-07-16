Bossip Video

Kodak Black was arrested in Florida after police say they found a bunch of oxycodone pills in his car.

According to reports from TMZ, Kodak was traveling in a purple Dodge Durango Friday in Ft. Lauderdale with what cops believed was an illegal window tint. Once he was pulled over, police say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana and eventually searched the car. Officers claim they found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash during the search.

Turns out Kodak’s license and tags were also expired. He was then arrested and take to Broward County jail where he was booked on 2 charges, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking in oxycodone.

Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen spoke with TMZ and said, “Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

It seemed like Kodak Black was staying out of trouble after his legal troubles have persisted for years. Fans were even shocked to see him cut off his locs most recently and start rocking the low fade. In 2019, he was arrested for weapons possession and sentenced to four years in prison. He served about half the term before his sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump before he left office.

The Atlantic Records recording artist avoided more prison time last year by taking a plea deal after being charged with raping a teenager in 2016.

Details should continue to surface soon and we will keep you updated.