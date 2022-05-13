Bossip Video
1 of 13

KING KENNY!

After 5 years and a whole pandemic, Kendrick Lamar made his long-awaited return with double album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ where he delves into his inner-demons, unspoken truths, and relatable vices in a deeply vulnerable opus that left social media in shambles.

Notable guest features include Blxst, Amanda Reifer, Sampha, Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sam Dew, Tanna leone, and Beth Gibbons who elevate the introspective album into a sonically immersive event.

In the album’s buzziest moment (‘We Cried Together’), Kendrick and Taylour Paige GO AT IT as the toxic-est of toxic couples tainted by social media, unresolved trauma, and deeply-rooted insecurities.

At one point, we could feel Future grinning while thinking of a way to outdo their triggering toxicity that’s sure to fuel hilariously messy shenanigans across the internet.

With all eyes on his modest rollout, Kenny set the tone with “The Heart Pt. 5” where he raps from the perspective of OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and LA legend Nipsey Hussle.

“I wake up that morning with more heart to give you,” Kendrick raps. “As I bleed through the speakers, feel my presence. To my brother, to my kids, I’m in Heaven.

To my mother, to my sis, I’m in Heaven. To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven. To my friends, make sure you countin’ them blessings. To my fans, make sure you make them investments.”

‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ marks Kendrick’s final album on TDE and the end of an prolific era for quite possibly the biggest Rap artist alive.

How are you feeling about the new Kendrick album? What’s your fave track? Will you be bumping ‘We Cry Together’ in the whip? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest reactions to the latest album-of-the-moment on the flip.

“Kendrick Lamar We cry together 2022” – mannnnn

“Well I finished #That” – classic clip

“*puts on that new Kendrick album*

Women’s coochies:” – you know what…

Bruhhhhhh

“We Cry Together (2022)” – accurate

“You not even black…us who?” – ahhhh

Continue Slideshow

(Yes, this is really something that was said on the album)

“Boosie might catch on fire after he hear Auntie Diaries” – haaaa

“Ladies, I need yall to shake ya a** to We Cry Together and post it on twitter” – we might wanna see it

“Kendrick said his ancestors is lookin at him different when he f*cked a white woman ?!? Why is he saying this omg #MrMoraleAndTheBigSteppers” – Kenny is a wild boy

“Kendrick if I wanted to hear a couple arguing i would’ve ate dinner with my family” – welppp

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.