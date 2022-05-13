KING KENNY!

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers pic.twitter.com/tLcJDyNxVe — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) May 11, 2022

After 5 years and a whole pandemic, Kendrick Lamar made his long-awaited return with double album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ where he delves into his inner-demons, unspoken truths, and relatable vices in a deeply vulnerable opus that left social media in shambles.

Notable guest features include Blxst, Amanda Reifer, Sampha, Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sam Dew, Tanna leone, and Beth Gibbons who elevate the introspective album into a sonically immersive event.

In the album’s buzziest moment (‘We Cried Together’), Kendrick and Taylour Paige GO AT IT as the toxic-est of toxic couples tainted by social media, unresolved trauma, and deeply-rooted insecurities.

At one point, we could feel Future grinning while thinking of a way to outdo their triggering toxicity that’s sure to fuel hilariously messy shenanigans across the internet.

With all eyes on his modest rollout, Kenny set the tone with “The Heart Pt. 5” where he raps from the perspective of OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and LA legend Nipsey Hussle.

“I wake up that morning with more heart to give you,” Kendrick raps. “As I bleed through the speakers, feel my presence. To my brother, to my kids, I’m in Heaven. To my mother, to my sis, I’m in Heaven. To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven. To my friends, make sure you countin’ them blessings. To my fans, make sure you make them investments.”

‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ marks Kendrick’s final album on TDE and the end of an prolific era for quite possibly the biggest Rap artist alive.

How are you feeling about the new Kendrick album? What’s your fave track? Will you be bumping ‘We Cry Together’ in the whip? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest reactions to the latest album-of-the-moment on the flip.