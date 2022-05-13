KING KENNY!
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers pic.twitter.com/tLcJDyNxVe
— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) May 11, 2022
After 5 years and a whole pandemic, Kendrick Lamar made his long-awaited return with double album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ where he delves into his inner-demons, unspoken truths, and relatable vices in a deeply vulnerable opus that left social media in shambles.
Notable guest features include Blxst, Amanda Reifer, Sampha, Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sam Dew, Tanna leone, and Beth Gibbons who elevate the introspective album into a sonically immersive event.
In the album’s buzziest moment (‘We Cried Together’), Kendrick and Taylour Paige GO AT IT as the toxic-est of toxic couples tainted by social media, unresolved trauma, and deeply-rooted insecurities.
At one point, we could feel Future grinning while thinking of a way to outdo their triggering toxicity that’s sure to fuel hilariously messy shenanigans across the internet.
With all eyes on his modest rollout, Kenny set the tone with “The Heart Pt. 5” where he raps from the perspective of OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and LA legend Nipsey Hussle.
“I wake up that morning with more heart to give you,” Kendrick raps. “As I bleed through the speakers, feel my presence. To my brother, to my kids, I’m in Heaven.
To my mother, to my sis, I’m in Heaven. To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven. To my friends, make sure you countin’ them blessings. To my fans, make sure you make them investments.”
‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ marks Kendrick’s final album on TDE and the end of an prolific era for quite possibly the biggest Rap artist alive.
How are you feeling about the new Kendrick album? What’s your fave track? Will you be bumping ‘We Cry Together’ in the whip? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest reactions to the latest album-of-the-moment on the flip.
Kendrick Lamar We cry together 2022 pic.twitter.com/6GrgVOqRwN
— Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) May 13, 2022
“Kendrick Lamar We cry together 2022” – mannnnn
Well I finished #That pic.twitter.com/j0qkMBkR78
— Stop Donating to BLM National and Shaun King! (@WrittenByHanna) May 13, 2022
“Well I finished #That” – classic clip
*puts on that new Kendrick album*
Women’s coochies: pic.twitter.com/K2va4Unk59
— Cligga Sport (@C2thaL2thaIGG) May 13, 2022
“*puts on that new Kendrick album*
Women’s coochies:” – you know what…
— 🍦 (@JoeDaActivist) May 13, 2022
Bruhhhhhh
We Cry Together (2022) pic.twitter.com/PVMZnRVNUz
— Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 13, 2022
“We Cry Together (2022)” – accurate
You not even black…us who? https://t.co/kGvf46W1Um
— ً (@saturnsrebirth) May 12, 2022
“You not even black…us who?” – ahhhh
Continue Slideshow
WHATS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/RhD0q0e3YD
— machine gun dij (@DijahSB) May 13, 2022
(Yes, this is really something that was said on the album)
Boosie might catch on fire after he hear Auntie Diaries
— Red Bull Racing F1 Fan Account (@FlyoutChase) May 13, 2022
“Boosie might catch on fire after he hear Auntie Diaries” – haaaa
Biz… pic.twitter.com/NQ9Zl7awEm https://t.co/o8EbGIDACd
— “⃝iтѕ ριмριѕн“⃝ 🅖 (@g_gabbo23) May 13, 2022
“Ladies, I need yall to shake ya a** to We Cry Together and post it on twitter” – we might wanna see it
Kendrick said his ancestors is lookin at him different when he fucked a white woman ?!? Why is he saying this omg #MrMoraleAndTheBigSteppers pic.twitter.com/N3YyDiVCoR
— Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) May 13, 2022
“Kendrick said his ancestors is lookin at him different when he f*cked a white woman ?!? Why is he saying this omg #MrMoraleAndTheBigSteppers” – Kenny is a wild boy
Kendrick if I wanted to hear a couple arguing i would've ate dinner with my family
— CLAGGGY (@CLAGGGGY) May 13, 2022
“Kendrick if I wanted to hear a couple arguing i would’ve ate dinner with my family” – welppp
