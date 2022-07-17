Ricky Martin’s brother is coming to his defense after some serious allegations were thrown his way.
Following allegations that Martin was engaged in an incestuous relationship with his 21-year-old nephew, his brother, Eric Martin, is standing up for him, backing his sibling’s claim that their nephew is deeply troubled.
According to reports from TMZ, Eric took to social media this week to air his grievances about the case playing out in Puerto Rico, saying that just because someone takes out a protective order under this statute does not mean the alleged victim is telling the truth. He wants to make sure all the facts of these allegations are vetted properly before people assume the worst of Ricky.
As for Ricky Martin, he insists his name will be cleared in court. The entertainer reportedly faces upwards of 50 years in jail if convicted of the charges. He’s due for court in Puerto Rico later this month.
