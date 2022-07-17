Bossip Video

Jhené Aiko is stunningly beautiful anytime she blesses us with a picture on Instagram. Just when we thought she couldn’t get any more beautiful she hits us with her first maternity picture and we’re blown away by the beauty!

Jhené is expecting a baby with longtime partner Big Sean and showed off her baby bump on Instagram Friday.

The picture was very on brand with her vibes as she posed nude in a celestial photograph while holding her stomach. Gold streaks were edited over her body, which was set against a space-like backdrop.

Her baby daddy Big Sean was just as grateful as us and left a commented saying, “Thank you ✨🥰.”

It was revealed earlier this month that the couple is expecting their first baby together after they were spotted walking in Beverly Hills. Photographs surfaced of the “Sativa” singer sporting a small baby bump.

“The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter,” a representative for Aiko confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Aiko is already a mom to a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O’Ryan. Its no secret that Jhené takes parenting very serious and expresses her love for her daughter often in her music.

While this is Big Sean’s first child we’re sure Aiko will help to make his experience as a father a smooth ride and a piece of cake.

The pair have been dating off and on since 2016 and while they might have occasionally split up a few times one thing seems to remain true that they’ll always love and support each other no matter what.

What do you think the happy couple is having? Team boy or girl? Let us know below!