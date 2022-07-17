Bossip Video

Comedy Central announces ‘Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne Tha God’ premieres on Thursday, July 28 featuring an influential guest.

MTV Entertainment Studios announced that the new season of Charlamagne Tha God’s weekly late-night show is coming, but this time, with a new name and a brand new format. We can still expect the same great comedic look and feel; The half-hour show will be executive produced by Stephen Colbert and Charlamagne and will give us unlikely pairings across the entertainment industry and politics.

“Last year I shared ‘THA GOD’S HONEST TRUTH’ about politics, culture and social issues but this year, I’m thinking enough shows talking about problems; I want to discuss solutions,” said Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey. “Regardless of if the conversation is politics, entertainment, or just some random f**k sh** going on in the culture, ‘Hell of A Week’ will be a safe space for free speech & a safe space for comedy. Basically, if you don’t want to be ‘canceled,’ this isn’t the show for you.”

Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne Tha God will hit Comedy Central on July 28th. The show promises Charlamagne at his best off-the-cuff and semi-unfiltered while covering America’s hottest and viral stories. Will you be tuning in?