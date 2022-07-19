Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian is seemingly shading girls who can’t see red flags, knowing damn well her sister is the poster child for exactly that.

Only a few days after news broke that Khloé Kardashian is expecting baby no. 2 with Tristan Thompson, Kim took to Instagram to post about girls who can’t read red flags.

Her posting spree started on Sunday, July 17, when the SKIMS founder uploaded a Dr. Seuss quote that reads: “Life’s too short to wake up with regrets.” The quote went on to say, “So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don’t and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it’d be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.”

The next post the reality star posted, though, was a lot more shady, talking about a lot of women’s inability to look out for red flags in relationships.

“Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can’t see red flags,” the post Kim uploaded to her Instagram Story read.

While she previously spoke on The Kardashians about being proud of Khloé for trying to save her relationship with Tristan so many times, this post clearly rings true with her sister’s situation.

Just last week, Khloé Kardashian’s rep confirmed that the on-again, off-again couple–who are already the parents of 4-year-old daughter True–are expecting a baby boy via surrogate. The child was conceived in November 2021, one month before Khloé found out that Thompson cheated on her with Maralee Nichols and fathered a son named Theo.

Though Khloé decided to have baby no. 2 with Tristan prior to that specific incident, it still came after multiple, public instances of infidelity, which many would say counts as avoiding red flags.