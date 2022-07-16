Bossip Video

Given the age difference and his ubiquitous relationship hopping, a lot of fans assume Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson isn’t going anywhere serious–but he’s hoping for the contrary.

On Thursday’s episode of Hart to Heart, the Saturday Night Live alum opened up to fellow comedian Kevin Hart about his desires for the future, admitting that he “100 percent” wants to get married in the future.

“That’s the way I hope it goes, you know?” Davidson told host, thought he didn’t mention Kardashian by name.

The 28-year-old went on to tell Hart that his “dream” is to be a “family guy” and have kids after his dad, a firefighter, tragically died on 9/11.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid,” he told the comedian. “I just want to be there and watch them have what I didn’t have.” Pete continued, “I’m just so excited for that chapter, so, like, that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now. Just trying to be, like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier.”

Over the course of the past few months, the King of Staten Island star is seemingly preparing for fatherhood as he spends more and more time with girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s four kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Davidson was spotted driving around with North, 9, back in April, and he took 6-year-old Saint to The Grove in Los Angeles in June. He even reportedly got the kids’ initials tattooed on his neck, proving he’s taking his role as a soon-to-be-step-daddy veeery seriously.

As for Kim, who has been married three times in the past, she said on a May episode of The Kardashians that she’s down for one more wedding.

Given his track record, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the comedian pop the question sometime soon.