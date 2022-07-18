Bossip Video

Following news that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a second child together via surrogate, the basketball player was found thousands of miles away from home doing…exactly what you’d think.

On the heels of news he could welcome another child any day now, Tristan was spotted walking hand-in-hand through the streets of Mykonos, Greece with a mystery woman around 5 AM on Sunday morning. According to reports from TMZ, the baller had previously been partying at a club called Bonbonniere, so it’s possible he met her while out.

Unsurprisingly, this is not the first time we have seen Thompson out partying until the wee hours of the morning during his trip overseas. He was reportedly at the same club on Friday while surrounded by several women smoking hookah.

While Tristan and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian broke up at the end of 2021, his trip to Greece comes on the heels of the news that the pair are expecting another baby together via surrogate. As of now, it’s not clear is when the baby was or is expected to be born, but when the story broke last week, TMZ reported that the birth was imminent, and it was even possible the baby had already arrived.

It was later confirmed via a statement from Khloé that the baby was conceived prior to news about Thompson’s child with Maralee Nichols, which was born in December. Even though she insisted they are still broken up and only expect to coparent this new child together, it doesn’t look like Tristan is doing much coparenting from overseas.

