As unpredictable as it might have sounded several years ago, New York has become the epicenter for drill music in America. Chicago undoubtedly birthed hip-hop’s dark and pulsating street genre, producing several of the modern generation’s mainstay artists. That said, artists further east have found inspiration in the sound…and it’s working.

Long Island representer Easy T makes the sound her own and some with her single “Barbie Drill” produced by RDO Beats. In contrast to the record’s employment of a catchy and playful sample, Easy T shows you exactly who she is and what she’s about when she’s on the microphone, cocksure and unrelenting. RDO’s seamless transition between a short house section and full-send drill is one of the most pleasantly jarring things you’ll ever hear.

T’s individual talent is front and center but she also credits Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj as sources of creative inspiration that have clearly served her well. The instrumentals for both Rubi Rose’s “Big Mouth” and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” were victims of the Long Island-native’s skill set.

Press play down below and get your first look at an artist that you just might be looking at for years to come if she keeps this level of consistency.

