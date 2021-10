Bossip Video

Last night BET aired the 2021 Hip-Hop Awards and put together another night of black excellence celebrating our culture. The night was hosted by the 85 South Show and featured awesome performances from Young Thug, Nelly, Baby Keem, Bia, Latto and more. The big winners of the night where Tyler The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Jay-Z. Nelly took home the iconic ‘I AM Hip-Hop Award‘ while Tyler The Creator received the 2021 ‘Rock The Bells Cultural Award’. You can checkout a full list of winners below.





Play





HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” – TYLER, THE CREATOR

SONG OF THE YEAR

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

LIL BABY

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

YUNG BLEU

BEST COLLABORATION

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

BEST DUO OR GROUP

LIL BABY & LIL DURK

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

TYLER, THE CREATOR

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

J. COLE

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

LITTLE SIMZ (UK)

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

MISSY ELLIOTT

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ SCHEME

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

HIT-BOY

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

SAWEETIE

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

GENIUS

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

JAY-Z – “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE” (NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z)

IMPACT TRACK

NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z – “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE”