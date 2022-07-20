Bless her heart!

Controversial Gospel singer Kim Burrell emerged from cancellation over anti-gay comments just to be re-dragged for making offensive remarks while addressing Pastor Brian Carn’s Kingdom City Church.

In a viral video, Burrell, 49, can be seen joking about COVID, PPP loans, “ugly people”, and screening friends in a front of a congregation that somehow refrained from booing or throwing tomatoes.

And THIS is why people don’t go to Church. There was no Jesus in this pic.twitter.com/NTmPoym2EW — C Diddy (@Chaleah__) July 18, 2022

“…who likes to be told you’re just ugly, no ones likes to be told that,” she joked (as if she was performing at Def Comedy Jam). Most don’t get offended until they know the bad thing about themselves… I haven’t chosen anyone to be ugly yet. God is good. God is great. You all look great. Most of you have on hats covering most of that anyway. Here’s to you.”

Elsewhere in the rant, she ventured further into the abyss:

“We’re at church….those of us that are walking by faith without a mask and no vaccine,” she said, adding, “I don’t know maybe you got a little left from your PPP loan. Prayer, Praise and Power.. you understand.”

Oh, but there’s more:

“You choose up. Find you some value, you know? Sometimes before we get friends we have to do an interview: How long you been broke? How many times have you changed your name on your light bill? How many of your bills are in your little cousin’s name? Do you live in a trailer home or a house? It’s not about status or material things it’s just about choices.”

As expected, Burrell released an apology sprinkled with threats aimed at her many, many critics who questioned her behavior.

She also shifted into an attack on anyone “slandering” and “defaming” her character and noted that she was making her comments in jest.

“As a kingdom citizen and a woman of integrity, I can acknowledge that some of my words, even if said in jest can be offensive. My intention is never to hurt anyone but to spread love, laughter and more importantly, the gift which God has given me in song. If anyone was offended I can sincerely say I apologize.”

“My image has been used in multiple places and false statements and narratives have been created. The punitive damages for some are quite lofty. Please be mindful of what is both written and said (via video) about me especially if it contains untruths. Slander and defamation are not taken lightly especially if it affects my name, image or brand.”

I heard Kim Burrell needed a PR edit… Happy to help pic.twitter.com/23F6T3CxgF — Raquita (@Raquita) July 19, 2022

Burrell was previously canceled after making homophobic comments during a 2017 sermon.

“That perverted homosexual spirit is a spirit of delusion and confusion and has deceived many men and women, and it’s caused a strain on the body of Christ,” she said in the infamous sermon that surfaced on Youtube. “You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted … You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.”

From that moment forward, she faced relentless backlash and was dropped from several scheduled appearances including “Ellen.”

