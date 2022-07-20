Bossip Video

Hot 107.9 Atlanta’s Birthday Bash continued its reign as the southeast’s premier summer concert with another star-powered show featuring performances by 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti and CMG The Label (Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Big Boogie, GloRilla, Mozzy), Saucy Sanatana, Beat King, Nardo Wick, Jacquees, and many more.

The city’s buzziest event attracted thousands to Center Parc stadium for an exciting show where local legends like The Rich Kidz, Trinidad James, Roscoe Dash, and J. Money proved they still got it during the crowd-pleasing Futuristic set.

We also enjoyed performances from emerging stars Saucy Santana, Nardo Wick, SleazyWorld Go, NLE Choppa, Omeretta, Hunxho, Kali, and GloRilla who sent the crowd into a frenzy when Yo Gotti brought her out to perform smash hit single (and song of the summer) ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go).’

This comes after she signed to Yo Gotti’s colossal CMG imprint and gifted $500K in cash.

“GloRilla is a natural born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” said Gotti. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reaching her full potential.”

Since April, she’s been the hottest chick in the game who sparked the viral #FNFChallenge on TikTok while her debut music video generated over 22 million views (and counting).

“I’ve put in years of hard work to get to this point and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG,” said GloRilla. “I manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.”

For more performances and interviews from Birthday Bash '22, click here, and enjoy some of the best shots from the event below: