The 2022 ESPYS went down on Wednesday night, airing live on ABC from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater.

Before the show even began, the red carpet was packed with appearances from the biggest names in sports. Fresh off his 2022 Super Bowl win, Odell Beckham Jr. brought his girlfriend Lauren Wood and their 5-month-old son, Zydn Beckham, whom they showed to the public for the very first time.

Lil Wayne also made a rare red carpet appearance with the son he shares with Lauren London, Kameron Carter, proving that the ESPYs are a real family affair.

Other stars on the carpet included Russell and Ciara…

Aaron Donald and Erica Donald…

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee…

Quinta Brunson…

and John Boyega.

ESPYs host Steph Curry also walked the carpet with Ayesha and their too-cute kiddos Riley and Ryan.

Steph not only hosted the show, but the 2022 NBA Champion took home a couple of awards, himself. The Golden State Warriors star won best NBA player, best record-breaking performance for most 3-pointers made in league history, and a group trophy for best team for his Golden State Warriors.

Before he won any awards, though, in his opening monologue, Steph got in a quick dig at LeBron James, making the crowd go crazy.

“I am the second NBA player to host this awards show, which is kind of crazy to think about,” Curry told the audience. “LeBron James, he hosted this awards show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals. So, yes, you guessed it, this feels better.” https://twitter.com/espn/status/1549910734041075712?s=20&t=SvJHIue3dyxgIfP5rUwobg

Other winners included Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani (best athlete, men’s sports), swimmer Katie Ledecky (best athlete, women’s sports), skier Eileen Gu (best breakthrough athlete), Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp (best championship performance), Curry’s Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson (best comeback athlete), soccer star Megan Rapinoe (best play), and St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols (Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award).

Thompson dedicated his best comeback win to the late, great Kobe Bryant. After missing back-to-back seasons with separate ACL and Achilles tendon injuries, he won the 2022 NBA championship, thanking Kobe for his will to keep going during the tough times.

“To Vanessa and her three beautiful girls, we think of Kobe and GiGi every day,” Thompson said during his speech. “I read ‘Mamba Mentality’ every day during rehab. Those were the best memories of my life watching him play. He inspired me to be the athlete I am today.”

After the Arthur Ashe Courage Award was presented to former boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, Curry took the stage in Brittney Griner’s Phoenix Mercury jersey to raise even more awareness on her tragic situation.

“We need to acknowledge who isn’t here. Her name is on this jersey,” said Curry, who was joined by Skylar Diggins-Smith, Griner’s Mercury teammate, and the Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike. “It’s been 153 nights now that BG has been wrongfully detained thousands of miles away from home. Away from her family, away from her friends, away from her team,” Diggins-Smith said. Curry added: “We urge the entire global sports community to continue to stay energized of her behalf… she’s one of us, the team of athletes in this room tonight and all over the world. A team that has nothing to do with politics and global conflict.”

Check out the full list of 2022 ESPYS winners below:

Best Championship Performance: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Eileen Gu, Skiing

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Stephen Curry most 3-pointers made in NBA history

Best Play: Megan Rapinoe Scores from the Corner

Best Comeback Athlete: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Best Team: Golden State Warriors

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Vitali Klitschko

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Noor Abukaram, Kendall Dudley, Sydney Moore, Alicia Serratos, Lucy Westlake

Best NWSL Player: Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit

Best MLS Player: Carlos Vela, LAFC

Best Athlete with a Disability, Men’s Sports: Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon

Best Athlete with a Disability, Women’s Sports: Jessica Long, Swimming

Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports: Eli Tomac, Supercross

Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports: Eileen Gu, Skiing

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Bryce Young, Alabama Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball

Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer: Kylian Mbappé, PSG

Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer: Sam Kerr, Chelsea

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best MMA Fighter: Charles Oliveira

Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete, Men’s Golf: Justin Thomas

Best Athlete, Women’s Golf: Nelly Korda

Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis: Rafael Nadal

Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis: Emma Raducanu

Best Bowler: Kyle Troup

Best Boxer: Tyson Fury

Best Driver: Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Best Game: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in OT

Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Best Olympian, Men’s Sports: Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

Best Olympian, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Best WWE Moment: Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at Wrestlemania