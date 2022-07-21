Bossip Video

Could Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott finally be tying the knot?

On Wednesday, July 20, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul went out with all of her best friends and even a few sisters for a fun girls night out. Along for the ride was Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian along with two of Jenner’s closest pals, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer.

Throughout the festivities, Kylie gave fans a small peek inside their evening, enjoying a meal at Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Khloé also posted a picture from the group’s table at the restaurant, which was topped with Balenciaga bags and Coca-Colas.

For the girls night, Jenner was definitely the center of attention, wearing a white dress with diamond stud earrings while her sisters and friends each wore all-black ensembles. It’s this very fact that led to some rumors from an Instagram account claiming to be Mason Disick, who says the fun night out was actually a bridal shower.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s oldest child has been busted for leaking family information before and now, he’s allegedly doing it again.

The account claiming to be the 12-year-old posted an Instagram Story last night that read: “HEY GUYS ! MASON HERE YOU’RE FAVORITE PERSON LOL. HERE’S A UPDATE ON LIFE…KYLIE IS GETTING MARRIED AND SHE IS CURRENTLY ON HER BRIDAL PARTY THAT’S WHY SHE’S THE ONLY ONE WEARING WHITE !!!”

He went on to claim Kylie called him on Instagram after he leaked the news, presumably to ask him to delete the news about her supposed bridal shower.

While Mason has been known to leak his family’s secrets, there’s no telling whether or not that account is actually him–so proceed with caution.

As for Kylie’s bridal shower, the Kardashian-Jenner clan *does* love a theme, so there’s probably a reason she was the only one wearing white…looks like we’ll have to see if it’s because she and Travis are headed for the altar.