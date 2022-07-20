Bossip Video

Fans were shocked to learn about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcoming a second child together–but one person who wasn’t surprised is Maralee Nichols.

It was only a week ago that TMZ broke the internet when they reported that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were expecting another baby together by surrogate. To make matters all the more interesting, they revealed that the child was conceived in November, a month before the Good American founder found out that Tristan fathered a child with trainer Maralee Nichols.

Now, as the basketball player parties in Greece while Khloé stays at home awaiting this baby’s arrival, Nichols has taken to Instagram to shade the father of her 7-month-old, Theo.

On Tuesday, July 19, Maralee posted a photo of herself without her son, but she still mentioned him in the caption, writing, “Theo’s mom.” Immediately, the comments were flooded with people pointing out that Nichols plays the role of Theo’s mom AND dad, going in on Tristan for his lack of involvement.

Regardless of her caption and the public’s response, Nichols is continuing to put her son first, not spending any time worrying about Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s recent baby news.

“She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” an insider told Us Weekly about Maralee. The source also notes that the fitness instructor is making “navigating motherhood as a single mom” her main priority and is not “surprised” that Thompson is expanding his pack. “During their relationship he told her he wanted five to six children,” the source explained to the mag.

Well, with the way things are going, it won’t take long for Tristan to reach that number.

And while the rest of the world rolls their eyes at Tristan spending time partying overseas while Khloè anticipates baby no. 2, the reality star actually seemed to defend the baller on social media.

Earlier this week, Kardashian hit the like button under a video with a caption that read:

“To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloé and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloé’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides coparenting.”

Girl, I guess.