Metro Boomin’ pays off the mortgage for the wife and son of a retired cop who was killed in the deadly Buffalo grocery store shooting.

In May, a racially motivated mass shooting changed the Buffalo, New York community forever. The shooting took place at the Tops, the only grocery store in a prime food desert, and the shooter specifically choose that location due to it being a location that primarily serves the Black community.

As the shooting began, an off-duty officer for the Tops, 55-year-old security guard Aaron Salter Jr., made contact with the shooter and Slater Jr., a former lieutenant with the Buffalo Police Department, was unfortunately fatally shot.

Yesterday, the son of the deceased Buffalo security guard, Aaron Slater III, and his wife, Kimberly Slater, received a very big blessing provided by super producer Metro Boomin.’ In an Instagram post, Slater III revealed that Metro paid off the mortgage for him and his mother with a sign that said, “Paid in full.”

“How many producers you know look out for people when they need it most?” Salter captioned the post. “Gotta say thanks to my favorite producer @metroboomin. He called me and asked if he could help me during my tragic loss and did just that! No more mortgage Paid in full!!! Thanks @metroboomin, I’ll never forget what you did!”

Even while dealing with the loss of his own mother who was killed in a murder-suicide, Metro still took time to bless another family dealing with loss.

