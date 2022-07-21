Ricky Martin’s court case has officially been dismissed.
After Martin’s nephew initially accused the singer of sexual abuse, they asked to have the case dismissed in a Puerto Rican court on Thursday. According to reports from PEOPLE, his request was obliged.
“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” attorneys for Martin told the outlet in a statement. “The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case.”
The statement continued: “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”
These allegations first emerged on July 1, when a judge granted a restraining order against Ricky Martin under Law 54 — also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act.
Following this victory, the 50-year-old addressed his fans on camera in a video obtained by TMZ, explaining that he had not yet spoken out about the claims because he was legally required to stay silent until his day in court.
“I’m in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process,” Martin said in the video. “For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge.”
He continued: “Thank God [these] claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”
Martin did not identify his accuser, but Spanish media outlet Marca previously reported it to be his nephew, Eric Martin.
“To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best. And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else,” Martin concluded. “Now, my priority is to heal. And how do I heal? With music. I cannot wait to be back on stage. I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras, and entertain, which is what I do best.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.