This trial is about to battle the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial for the hottest Hollywood mess of the year. The celebrity world is full of dark and dirty secrets but even this is a little much if we do say so ourselves…

Ricky Martin Denies Accusation Of Sexual Relationship With Nephew In Court

Last week, BOSSIP reported on the shocking allegations that Ricky Martin is facing from his 21-year-old Nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. Sanchez says that he and his uncle were involved in a 7-month romance that turned toxic and came to an abusive end. Subsequently, Ricky’s brother Eric Martin has come forward to say that their nephew is “deeply troubled” and that this affair is 100% fiction. We shall see.

According to TMZ, Ricky will virtually appear in court on Thursday to unequivocally deny the incestuous accusations. Last Friday, Sanchez was granted a restraining order that prohibits Martin from having any contact with him whatsoever. As we stated in the original post, Martin is facing 50 years in prison if the Puerto Rican courts charge him with any crime related to incest.

Not sure what type of evidence can be presented on either side but it would seem to us that “Oh, he’s crazy. Don’t listen to him.” might not get it done in the court of law.

