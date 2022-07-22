Bossip Video

After the Uvalde school shooting happened the nation was left in shock and the local community was left with unfathomable heartache. In the midst of chaos and questioning about the police response, 21 funerals were planned and Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that an anonymous donor would be paying to lay the 19 children and two teachers murdered to rest. This week the anonymous donor flew to Uvalde to present a check to Gov. Abbot for $170,000.

Bo Jackson Helps Cover Funeral Expenses For Uvalde Mass Shooting Victims

Bo Jackson was revealed as the donor who would be covering the funeral expense with his $170,000 donation in Uvalde. According To ProFootballTalk, Jackson didn’t want media or press he was just doing what he felt was right.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting old,” said Jackson, a father of three and a grandfather as he nears 60. “It’s just not right for parents to bury their kids. It’s just not right. “I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do. . . . The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened.” I don’t want to turn this into anything [but] what it is. I was just trying [with the donation] to put a little sunshine in someone’s cloud, a very dark cloud,” Jackson said.

A blessing for families who are already dealing with so much a great deed from the legend Bo Jackson.