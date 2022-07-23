Bossip Video

Prior to the Bodega Boys breakup becoming official, Desus Nice told one fan, “when the truth comes out…actually just wait.”

Now, it looks like we know some of what he was referring to, according to a new report blaming his split from comedy partner The Kid Mero on their longtime manager, Victor Lopez.

According to a report from Puck, “five separate sources” confirmed that the inciting conflict leading to their breakup was a disagreement over the conduct of their manager after Lopez had been asked by Showtime to “no longer attend tapings or appear in meetings.”

Two of the outlet’s sources indicated that “several formal complaints had been made” where Lopez was accused of “asshole behavior, including bullying, screaming and generally making people on the show feel bad.” According to the report, Desus agreed with Showtime’s decision to cut Victor out, while Mero “felt loyal” to Lopez and didn’t want to turn his back.

As of now, neither Desus nor Mero has spoken about what actually happened to cause their split, Desus is scheduled to guest-host Jimmy Kimmel Live! later this summer, so we’re bound to get a monologue joke or two about the situation.

Unfortunately, managers leading to turmoil within celebrity groups isn’t so uncommon, but we still won’t know what really happened until the former duo is ready to speak up.