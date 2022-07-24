To help celebrate National Tequila Day we put together a guide of drinks you should try, featuring your favorite brands.
Today is a national holiday, that holiday being National Tequila Day. For any holiday that involves drinking, you know we will have a few cocktails you can try to celebrate. With drinks made with everything from Deleon to Patron, you can find your National Tequila Day drink guide below.
DELEÓN BLANCO PEACH MANGO MARGARITA
Ingridents
1 ½ oz DeLeón Blanco Tequila
1 oz Peach Purée
½ oz Mango Purée
1⁄2 oz Fresh Lime Juice
3⁄4 oz Agave Nectar Syrup
Glassware: Rocks
Garnish: Tajín & Salt Rim
Rim Garnish: Lime & Peach Slices
Method: Rim rocks glass and Tajín and salt and fill with ice. Add all ingredients into the shaker with ice. Shake and strain into ice-filled rimmed glass. Garnish with lime wheel and fresh peach slice.
The Freshest Margarita
Ingredients:
2 Parts Milagro Silver
¾ Part Agave Nectar*
1 Part Fresh Lime Juice
1 Lime Wheel
Method: Pour All Ingredients Into A Boston Shaker. Add Ice, Shake And Strain Over Fresh Ice Into A Rocks Glass. Garnish With A Lime Wheel. *Or Substitute With Simple Syrup.
PATRÓN Añejo Highball
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Patrón Añejo
5 oz Club soda
Orange twist
Method:
Fill a highball or collins glass with ice, the clearest and coldest available. Add Patrón Añejo and club soda, stir gently from the bottom up. Garnish with an expressed peel of orange.
Mangoneada
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Blanco
1 oz mango juice or puree
1 oz lime juice
1/2 oz agave nectar
Chamoy and Tajín rim
Method: In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients with ice, shake and serve over ice in a rocks glass with a Tajín and chamoy rim.
Garnish: with a mango slice.
JR Maximalist Margarita
Recipe was created in collaboration with celebrity stylist and fashion designer Jason Rembert and Xavier Herit, Grand Marnier Ambassador.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Espolón Blanco Tequila
0.75 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
0.5 oz Passion Fruit Puree (Boiron)
0.5 oz Lime
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
Black Salt
Method: Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain and serve in a coupe glass with a half rim of black salt. Garnish with half a passion fruit.
