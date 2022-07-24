So Sad: Heartbroken Da Brat Cries After Doctor Advises Against Her Pregnancy Plans With Wife Judy [VIDEO]

Newlyweds Shante “Da Brat” Harris-Dupart and Jesseca “BB Judy” Harris-Dupart faced another disappointment in their motherhood journeys.

The Jasmine Brand reports Da Brat broke down in tears after a doctor advised her against carrying a baby. The couple has been as open as they are dedicated to expanding their family.

Last month, BOSSIP reported that Judy and Da Brat were both hospitalized from IVF complications. The Chicago rapper was determined to continue trying despite age-related risks and near-fatal blood clots. In a recent episode of Brat Loves Judy, the 48-year-old discussed the new complication of fibroid tumors.

“Just came from the doctor and the doctor said that I have two fibroid tumors. So he suggested that I shouldn’t carry,” Da Brat said. “I saw ’em. I did the whole ultrasound and all that sh*t. I saw the tumors. I mean I don’t know much about fibroid tumors but you know he was like it would probably be better if my partner carries.”

On the “Tamron Hall” show, Da Brat discussed the marathon of doctor appointments for her reproductive health. I have been to the doctor more than I ever have in my whole life. Goodness. How many pap smears a woman got to get? Damn!” she joked.

Da Brat confided in her friend about all the sacrifices she’d make to experience a healthy pregnancy.

“We been so happy and planning this whole sh*t. I know I been joking a lot about like not giving up the weed and the hennessey but dude I stopped smoking, you know, cigarettes, and I would’ve gladly gave up the booze and the weed to carry. You know, no second guessing, easy, you know?”

Although there are multiple paths to motherhood, this news marked the end of a very specific plan. Da Brat dreamed of a baby bump conceived with Judy’s egg and donor sperm.

“I been so excited that I’m gon’ be the oven and you gon’ carry a baby and you know, get to experience all the motherhood like things and feeling what it feels like inside me and you know, when the baby come out,” Da Brat shared. “I just don’t wanna disappoint her, you know? We had it all planned out like, cause that way if it’s her egg and then we, you know, put it with the sperm donor, and I’m the oven, then it’s mine too.”

Deja already had the experience with three children from previous relationships. The Kaleidoscope Hair Products founder has two sons named Byron Jr. and Jay and a daughter named Deja. In a confessional, Da Brat said she was “dying to feel” what it’s like to carry a child.

“When me and my baby talked about it I got really excited, in understanding like I’m getting ready to feel what a mother would feel like,” Da Brat said in a confessional. “When women have children and they say like, when the baby come out and you look at that baby and you hold it and you’ve never been in love before like you are with your child like I just wanna feel what it feels like. You only live once and I’m dying to feel it.”

Despite the recent setback, Da Brat and Judy still have much to celebrate. In January, they announced that Judy is pregnant with their first child.

“We are EXTENDING the family,” Judy wrote on a picture with Da Brat cradling her stomach.