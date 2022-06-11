Bossip Video

Shante “Da Brat” Harris-Dupart and her wife Jesseca “BB Judy” Harris-Dupart stopped by the “Tamron Hall” show to discuss life as newlyweds, how they planned a pandemic wedding in only 9 days, and Da Brat’s new music and sneaker line. While there, they also gently touched on complications they’ve faced trying to conceive a child through IVF treatments.

During the show, Tamron asked the couple about their path to bringing forth a baby Brat, and the host and her guests became emotional about the difficulties many women face trying to conceive and carry full term.

A CDC Report from 2018 states that 50% of IVF procedures in women ages 35 and under result in a live birth but in women ages 42 and older, only 3.9% result in a live birth. Judy, who turned 40 this past February, opens up to Tamron who has also spoken publicly about complications she faced before giving birth to a son Moses Hall at the age of 48.

When Tamron asked why adding another child to the family is important, Judy responded saying;

“She’s [Da Brat] never experienced it [motherhood] and she is a very caring person. She is the most nurturing person I’ve ever met in my whole entire life. So I just think that, that would be great and anything that I’m able to give her in this lifetime I will.”

After pausing to collect herself, she continued,

“Since you’ve been through IVF, you can just imagine the journey, the complications, I was hospitalized with blood clots. It’s just been a lot but we were not giving up…We want a baby together. So we want it to be, you know, we wanted, we want some of me, some of her. So we both had to go through different things to make it happen. This has been a journey. We haven’t spoken about it much on social because we have had some ups and some downs on our journey, some complications, but we are still in the process,” said Judy wiping tears.

Da Brat took a moment to console her wife and reassured her that everything will be ok before attempting to add some light to the conversion. “I have been to the doctor more than I ever have in my whole life. Goodness. How many pap smears a woman got to get? Damn!” laughed Brat.

Tamron also asked the couple if they were still trying to conceive.

“Well, I’m not gonna say we’re still trying,” said Judy. “We are on our way. We’re on our way.”

The ladies’ emotional interview about IVF comes after they shared in January that they were expecting their first child.

Da Brat Discusses New Music On “Tamron Hall”

Da Brat also let viewers know that a new studio album is on the way, the first project since she dropped The Return in 2018. The rapper even let fans in on the title, The Best Of Both Girls.

“It’s Shante Vs Da Brat so it displays my writing skills,” said Brat about her album. “When you get in the game and you’re a rapper they try to put you in a box like that’s all you can do. I grew up in church, I write songs, I produce, I play 7 different instruments and people don’t know that so this album will show that.”

Da Brat’s new single “Tick Tock” is out on all streaming platforms and the couple’s reality show “Brat Loves Judy” airs Thursday nights at 9 pm est. on WeTV and streams the following Monday on ALLBLK.

The ladies recently celebrated their sophomore season of the show at their “Brat Loves Judy” premiere party alongside the likes of Jussie Smollett, Kelly Price and