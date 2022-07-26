Bossip Video

Big Aldis!

Comic-Con 2022 had EVERYTHING: big reveals, star-studded appearances, and larger-than-life moments including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson appearing in-costume as Black Adam and rising above the crowd as he addressed the fans.

It also gave fans their first real-life look at Aldis Hodge‘s massive superhero physique ahead of his star turn as Hawkman in Warner Bros.’ buzzy blockbuster ‘Black Adam.’

“I think about the representation aspect of that, because I didn’t grow up watching superheroes that look like me,” he said in an interview with Geeks of Color. “I remember in my early-teens maybe we came into [African-American heroes] Spawn and Blade, and that was awesome. So, to know that young kids are going to be able to see that and see opportunity, and have an awareness that I didn’t have at a young age about what they can accomplish, that really is fantastic.”

In the superhero-stuffed spectacle, Hodge rocks the character’s signature wings and faces off against Black Adam himself in the special Comic-Con sneak peek below:





From New Line Cinema, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars in the first-ever feature film about DC’s biggest (and baddest) superhero through the lens of Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”).

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael, and Bodhi Sabongui as Amon.

Hodge, who trained for several months, said he initially didn’t believe it was ‘The Rock’ on the phone offering him the role of Hawkman.