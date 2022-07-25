Wakanda Forever!

Marvel Studios Shatters Internet With ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Teaser

Everyone’s reeling from the deeply emotional teaser trailer for long-awaited sequel ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ that paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman while showcasing stunning visuals that shattered the whole entire internet.

“It’s going to be hard to follow [‘Black Panther’] up, but we’ll try,” said Ryan Coogler in an interview with Variety at Comic-Con. “It’s been five years since I was here. I sat about there and we premiered the first footage from ‘Black Panther 1,’ and sitting next to me was our T’Challa, the late great Chadwick Boseman… I promise you, I can feel his hand on me right now.”

As for what we should expect from 2022’s biggest superhero event, he gave us a sliver of a tease.

“…it goes to new places in Wakanda that we haven’t seen before and it goes to new places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Peep the soul-stirring teaser below:

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, King of a hidden undersea nation, the film (which Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced as the Phase 4 finale) also stars Dominique Thorne (making her debut as Ironheart), Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

Did you think you'll make it through the movie without sobbing? Tell us down below