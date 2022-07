Bossip Video

Are you ready for the DC League of Super-Pets?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart are back at it again–this time, as the voices of super-powered dogs in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “DC League of Super-Pets” that’s sure to be a smash hit with kids.

We caught up with the dynamic duo who talked the upcoming summer blockbuster, their real-life superpowers, roasting each other, and more in our enjoyable interview you can enjoy below:

Over the past few weeks, the superstars have promoted the film everywhere including an LA community screening that brought out the entire star-studded cast.

In “DC League of Super-Pets,” Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson) and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side.

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound (Kevin Hart), PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

Peep the super duper trailer below:

Play

The buzzy film also features the voices of Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch, and Keanu Reeves.

“I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat — but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets,” said Director/Screenwriter Jared Stern in an interview with EW. “I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, ‘That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.'”

“DC League of Super-Pets” soars into theaters on July 29th.