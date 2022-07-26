Bossip Video

As Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson await the birth of their second child together, both of them are grappling with all the changes going on in their lives.

The reality star is currently preparing for the birth of her second child with Tristan, which is being carried via surrogate. Unfortunately, the embryo was successfully implanted in November, just a month before Kardashian (and the world) learned about Thompson’s child with Maralee Nichols.

Now, Tristan is being spotted all over Greece, partying with different women at all times of the night, and the Good American founder is prepping for her second child. But, according to reports from Page Six, despite his relentless infidelity and everything he’s put her through, Khloé “still loves” Tristan.

“I’m told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again,” an industry insider told the publication. “This is really why the family is not shunning Tristan. They’re standing by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together.”

Another insider told Page Six that she had originally planned to announce her second child on Season 2 of The Kardashians, “but that was before the news of Tristan cheating and the breakup happened.”

The source continued: “Once it was determined that they’d be going through the pregnancy somewhat separately, word got out to too many people and they realized it was likely going to leak and that it would be hard to keep things secret before the September premiere.”

As for Tristan, he took to Instagram this week to post about “responsibility” amid Maralee Nichols’ claims he hasn’t done anything for their 8-month-old son, Theo. On Sunday, he reposted a list of “three rules” that will help one realize “that independence is the way forward” on his IG Story.

According to his post, the rules are “nothing is promised to you,” “no one owes you anything” and “you have all responsibility in your life.”

A man who constantly disrespects every woman in his life posting “No one owes you anything”…the jokes write themselves.