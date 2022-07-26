Bossip Video

Marvel Studios and Tems release “No Woman No Cry” from the epic Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser trailer released this weekend.

On Saturday Marvel Studios returned to Hall H at San Deigo Comic-Con and as expected delivered everything Marvel fans could dream of. Jonathan Majors took the stage confirming the next years of Marvel villain stories rest on his shoulders and he’s ready to deliver. Marvel also announced not one but two Avengers moving coming in 2025. While 2025 is forever away the one upcoming thing that was the mic drop of the Hall H showcase was Marvel finally delivering the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer left the audience and many more at home in tears. The shots were beautiful the trailer editing had a purpose and on top of that, the soundtrack was perfect. Angela Bassette delivered a powerful scene over the soundtrack that commanded your attention. Marvel announced the “No Woman No Cry” cover was performed by none other than Tems. Instead of making us wait for the song they released it in a three-pack prologue for those ready to play it back. You can listen to the full version of Tems “No Woman No Cry” below.