San Diego Comic-Con is underway and Marvel is already dominating with their upcoming projects and also revealed the “I AM Groot” trailer.

San Deigo Comic-Con is underway and the weekend will be filled with insane updates on what to expect from several tv studios and their respective properties. Of course, the biggest part of the convention will be Marvel Studios returning to Hall H. For years Marvel has made memories that will live forever, from announcing Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther for the first time to announcing every Avengers movie. With the addition of Disney’s new streaming service Disney+, it is possible for a few show surprises as well this weekend.

Marvel Studios Releases The Trailer For “I Am Groot”.

One of the things Marvel let fly today was a look into their animated plan for the future. The majority of the shows they talked about will premier in 2023 or 2024 Like Marvel Zombies and Spider-Man: Freshman year. One show Marvel did release footage of it’s Vin Diesel-voiced “I AM Groot” shorts which are coming to Disney+ next month. The show will land on the streaming service on August 10th just before She-Hulk debuts. You can watch the trailer for the show below.