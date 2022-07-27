Bossip Video

It’s hard to imagine that former reality star Tim Norman won’t soon be facing a life-long reality behind bars now that he’s the last defendant who’s still claiming innocence in the 2016 murder of Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star Andre Montgomery Jr.

Last month, we reported that the man who said he was hired by Norman to shoot and kill Montgomery, Travell Anthony Hill, pleaded guilty in court and was convicted on multiple counts for the conspiracy and commission of the murder. Now, two more co-defendants in the case have pleaded guilty and implicated Norman as the mastermind behind the heinous crime.

According to the Saint Louis Post-Dispatch, Terica Ellis and Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring to commit murder-for-hire.

As previously reported, Normon is accused of hiring Ellis, an exotic dancer whom he previously dated, to lure Montgomery to his death at the hands of Hill, who implicated Normon and Ellis when he pleaded guilty to the murder. From the Post-Dispatch: Norman had asked Ellis about Montgomery during a stay at the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta St. Louis, telling her he was looking for Montgomery and needed help to find him. Ellis, knowing Norman was “going to take some form of action” against Montgomery, still agreed to help, prosecutors said. In the days leading up to the murder, Ellis told Montgomery she was planning to be in St. Louis. On March 13, the day before the killing, Norman flew to St. Louis from Los Angeles. The next day, Ellis used a burner phone to talk to Montgomery, find out where he was, and call Norman.