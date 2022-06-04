Sweetie Pie Shooter Convicted, Implicates Tim Norman

Tim Norman better get used to squeezing his ample legs and hips and body into an orange jumpsuit!

The STL Today reports Travell Anthony Hill pleaded guilty in court on Friday to shooting Andre Montgomery Jr. Hill was convicted on multiple counts for the conspiracy and committing the 2016 murder-for-hire of the 21-year-old former star of Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s. According to U.S. District Judge John A. Ross, both counts carry a mandatory life sentence. Andre’s killer may spend the rest of his life behind bars, but the shocking case is far from over.

Before his death, Andre regularly appeared on the reality show about a St. Louis-based soul food empire started by his grandmother, Robbie Montgomery. Instead of focusing on expanding his mother’s business and helping nephew Andre get his life on track, Tim allegedly “wanted Montgomery dead.” The 30-year-old admitted to fatally shooting Andre in exchange for a $5,000 payment. Plenty of evidence put the pieces of this puzzle together, but Hill already admitted that part during calls to his brother from jail.

The plea implicates Tim as the mastermind who also hired Terica Ellis, an exotic dancer who previously dated Andre. They are both facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder. Detectives believe Tim paid her $10,000 to lure Andre to his death and told Hill where he was right before the shooting. If killing his own kin wasn’t cold-blooded enough, Tim expected a $450,000 payday from a life insurance policy he took out on Andre. He and his insurance agent Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam face additional charges of wire and mail fraud for their life insurance scheme, but Tim was never able to successfully cash out on the policy.

Evidence from Hill’s case paints a very different picture than fans saw on the hit OWN series. Tim told Terica and others that he believed his nephew stole $200,000 from Ms. Robbie in a burglary. While police interviewed Andre about the break-in, he told officers he thought Tim stole the cash, jewelry, and other items. Andre also told them that Ms. Robbie was working to remove Tim’s name and access to Sweetie Pie’s business dealings. Four days after accusing Tim, Hill shot and killed Andre.

It takes a sick and twisted person to rob their mother or kill their nephew for money. Sadly, it sounds like Tim might have plotted to kill his late brother’s only child for quite a while. A year before the shooting, he took out the nearly half-million-dollar policy on his nephew and made himself the sole beneficiary. If there’s any doubt of how cold and calculating Tim can be, he kept up the act on camera for years of the reality show’s run until 2018. When fans heard the shocking news of his arrest, clips of him mourning Andre’s death went viral.

“I drove my mom through the park to the spot where Andre lost his life because I’ve not been there yet. I don’t think mom had been there either. We’ve lost a lot of family members on this street. Andre, as of late, and then before Andre, my father. Since Andre’s passing I haven’t gone through this part of the city. Really, I’ve been avoiding it,” he explained on an episode about his nephew’s death. “Charles and I are the last boys left in this generation. We lost the entire family to violence, you know,” Tim said during the reunion.

Tim and Terica’s trial is scheduled to start in September.