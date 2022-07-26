Bossip Video

After receiving backlash for an alleged 14-minute flight Drake explains how plane storage works for those unaware.

In recent weeks a hot topic on social media has been celebrities and their private plane usage. Kylie Jenner was slammed for reportedly taking a small flight that would have taken only 30 minutes to drive which sparked backlash. The backlash came without any evidence the flight had people on it or if it was her using the plane. People lend out planes or service on planes can happen in different places in close quarters.

Drake Addresses Backlash Over Alleged 14-Minute Flight On His Jet.

Drake was the latest celebrity caught in the crosshairs of the flight pattern patrol when it popped up on the radar his plane took a ride of only 18 minutes. People even went further mentioning his overall C02 emissions compared to the likes of Floyd Mayweather.

Instead of ignoring the backlash, Drake hopped into the Instagram comments to explain how such a short trip occurs. Drizzy explained it as simple as possible the flight occurs for the plane’s storage and no one is even on board the flight. Long story short this is information and problems only the rich encounter. You can read Drake’s full comment on the storage below.