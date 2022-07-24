Bossip Video

After Kylie Jenner hit the town with her friends for a “girl’s night out” that seemed a lot like a bridal shower, a source close to the makeup mogul is denying the rumors swirling online.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan already know just how much they love a themed party, so when Kylie stepped out in all-white while her friends were dressed in black, a lot of people immediately thought she was having a bridal shower. Plus, she’s been posting a lot more social media content with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, recently, only further fueling rumors that the pair are headed to the altar.

Then, an Instagram account claiming to be Mason Disick appeared online, confirming that outing was, indeed, a bridal shower. But even though Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 12-year-old son has been busted for leaking family secrets before, they swear this account was an imposter.

“…I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story. “And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy!!!!.”

Now, a source close to Kylie Jenner is doubling down via TheShadeRoom, telling the publication her girl’s night out had nothing to do with a bridal theme.

“No bridal shower, just a white dress, the source said. They went on to confirm, “FYI, this is fake and isn’t Mason’s account.”

The source didn’t actually say that Kylie and Travis aren’t hearing wedding bells, just that her recent outing wasn’t a bridal shower. So, maybe the longtime couple and parents of two do have some bigger plans…only time will tell!