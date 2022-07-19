Bossip Video

A 23-year-old intruder at Drake’s Beverly Hills compound claims the 35-year-old is his father during his arrest.

Earlier this year, Drake was able to sell his YOLO estate, which consisted of three homes in a very lucrative deal involving RAMS QB Matthew Stafford and another private buyer. The sale came a few weeks after it was announced Drake had relocated to an insanely expensive Beverly Hills mansion. Drake dropped a massive $75M to buy a new mansion from singer Robbie Williams.

While Drake has documented his travels across the world over the past few weeks it also revealed he isn’t at his new Beverly Hills compound.

According to reports from TMZ, a 23-year-old male intruder was arrested on the property after an employee spotted someone around the pool house. The police questioned the man and he claimed Drake was his father and he was waiting for him to return him. The police instantly knew he was lying and arrested the man for misdemeanor trespassing.

While the man was being arrested, Drake was somewhere in Ibiza enjoying his new album after run in with Swedish Police. Luckily for Drake the man was arrested before he made it into the house, no telling what his real motive was for sneaking on the property.