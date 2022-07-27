Bossip Video

If this isn’t modern Republicanism in a nutshell, then we don’t know what is. For as many apathetic, inhumane, and downright evil policies that the party of MAGA puts forth, sometimes it’s hard to tell where the political theater ends and the actual human being begins. Many would argue that evil and human are one and the same, and we’re not exactly inclined to disagree with them. That said, there’s a whole lot of cognitive dissonance that goes into the story you’re about to read.

GOP Rep. Glenn Thompson Attends Gay Son’s Wedding After “No” Vote On Same-Sex Marriage

“Do as I say, not as I do” is a common ethos amongst integrity-stricken politicians who will endorse or decline anything based solely on what will get them re-elected. It doesn’t matter if they themselves agree with a certain policy, nor does it matter if they live their lives in accordance with such edicts, all that matters is what they can get you to do inside the voting booth.

Enter, U.S. state Rep. Glenn Thompson. Last Tuesday, Thompson was loud and proud a cast a party-line “no” vote for the Respect for Marriage Act which would codify same-sex marriage per the constitution. 72 hours later, he was sitting front row at his gay son’s wedding. According to an NBCNews report, press secretary Maddison Stone says he wasn’t there begrudgingly either…

“Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life,” Stone said in an email, adding that the Thompsons are “very happy” to welcome their new son-in-law “into their family.”

This is real life. A conservative father would deny his son life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness just to pledge allegiance to bible-thumping “Christians” who comprise his base.

The gay son of Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., confirmed to NBC News on Monday that he “married the love of [his] life” on Friday and that his “father was there.” NBC News is not publishing the names of the grooms, neither of whom is a public figure.

Wonder how many abortions Rep. Thompson’s wife has had?