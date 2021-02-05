Bossip Video

Bye, bish!

If you’re unfamiliar with Marjorie Taylor Greene, then allow us to catch you up to speed. This bish is crazy. Greene is a freshman congresswoman from Georgia who has previously spouted off all type of wild QAnon conspiracy theories. Stuff like, 9/11 wasn’t real, Jews manipulating the world, Democrats are pedophiles who worship satan, California fires were started by space lasers, mass school shootings where children died were “false flags”, and “leftists” orchestrated the Las Vegas shooting to attack the second amendment.

We would ask how this brainless blonde got elected in the first damn place but as much as we praised Georgia for saving the 2020 election, there are still a LOT of…Florida-esque residents who live in the Peach State.

All the aforementioned stuff is certifiably nuts but the thing that REALLY got her in trouble is a tweet she posted that appeared to be a violent threat toward “The Squad”, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib. Congressman Steny Hoyer made a very compelling case against her on the house floor yesterday.

Later in the evening, according to a CNN report, the House voted on whether or not to expel Greene from her duties on the congressional committees which she serves. Namely, the Budget Committee and, of all things, the Education and Labor Committee. The vote passed by a margin of 230-199 with all Democrats voting for her expulsion and 11 Republicans joining them. How’s that for bipartisan legislation? Greene is still a voting member of Congress for now, but California Rep. Jimmy Gomez wants a vote on expelling her from Congress altogether.

“I’m committed to bringing it up, and I said that to leadership that there needs to be a vote sooner rather or later on this.” Gomez said that the reason why he is pursuing a resolution to expel Greene “is to send a message that this kind of discourse in our politics is not acceptable, inciting political violence, threatening people as is not acceptable and a person like that should not hold a position in the House of Representatives.”

We couldn’t agree more.